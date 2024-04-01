Crashes

Elizabeth Daniell Adams, 30, of Quincy, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on April 1 at 5:43 a.m.

Adams was traveling westbound on West Court Street when she rear-ended a car owned by Evan Scott Fogt, of Sidney, which was stopped on the road after running out of gas. Adams’s vehicle was towed by AAA.

• James Allen King Jr., 18, of Sidney, was cited with failure to stop after a crash after a two-vehicle crash on March 30 at 9:30 p.m.

King was backing up to leave the Waffle House parking lot when he struck a parked car owned by Timothy P. Hughes, of Sidney, then left the scene at a high rate of speed.

• No one was cited after a vehicle struck a pedestrian on March 29 at 6:24 p.m.

Stephen P. Lauber, 77, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on Port Jefferson Road when a 10-year-old juvenile entered the roadway from the right side, causing Lauber to strike the juvenile. The juvenile was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with suspected serious injuries.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on March 29 at 12:20 p.m.

Timothy P. Hickerson, 66, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on Gleason Avenue when he had a medical emergency and drove through the intersection of North Lester Avenue. He traveled through a farm field on the left side of North Lester Avenue, crossed the intersection of North Lester Avenue and Howard Street and struck a roll-off dumpster on North Lester Avenue before coming to rest. The vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing and Hickerson was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with possible injuries.

Police call log

MONDAY

-7:13 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-5:43 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of South Wilkinson Avenue and West Court Street.

-12:13 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of East Hoewisher Road.

SUNDAY

-9:29 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of Helen Court.

-11:14 a.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-9:52 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of Helen Court.

-4:29 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-2:19 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-1:56 a.m.: warrant. William Clay Barnett, 57, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

SATURDAY

-11:17 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 2000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-11:03 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-9:31 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 300 block of Folkerth Avenue.

-8:29 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-6:26 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-6:05 p.m.: public indecency. Police responded to public indecency in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:52 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the area of West Court Street and South Wilkinson Avenue.

-4:53 p.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 2000 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-1:06 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 100 block of East Court Street.

-9:27 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-4:24 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-2:33 a.m.: crime in progress. Eric Ray Wolf, 36, of Sidney, was arrested for using weapons while intoxicated.

-2:21 a.m.: summons. Jhyston Jean Malveaux, 20, of Piqua, received a summons to appear in court for driving under OVI suspension.

-2:03 a.m.: intoxicated subject. Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-12:06 a.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 10000 block of Millcreek Road.

FRIDAY

-10:36 p.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 200 block of East Clay Street.

-10:31 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the area of North Pomeroy Avenue and West North Street.

-10:21 p.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the area of Chestnut Avenue and Doorley Place.

-8:54 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of East Court Street.

-8:31 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Fair Road and Chestnut Avenue.

-6:43 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 400 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-4:13 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-3:50 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 600 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-12:20 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the 500 block of North Lester Avenue.

-11:58 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-11:03 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 80 block of South Vandemark Road.

-6:59 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 200 block of New Street.

-3:49 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-2:49 a.m.: warrant. Kati Ann Epley, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:15 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of Park Street.

THURSDAY

-11:04 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue.

-10:56 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.

-10:45 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of Franklin Avenue.

-9:04 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-8:43 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-5:06 p.m.: soliciting. Police responded to soliciting in the 200 block of North Vandemark Road.

-4:45 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-4:22 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 300 block of East Parkwood Street.

-3:50 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 200 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-12:45 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-8:55 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 400 block of East Court Street.

-8:22 a.m.: menacing. Police responded to menacing in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-7:57 a.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-7:13 a.m.: warrant. Clinton E. Gillem, 38, of Pemberton, was arrested on a warrant.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell