County record

Crashes

John J. Leugers, 49, of Greenville, was cited with driving in marked lanes after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on March 28 at 4:30 p.m.

Leugers was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound on Interstate 75 in the right lane. Jared E. Phillips, 32, of Sidney, was traveling in the same direction in the left lane. Leugers merged into the left lane and struck Phillips.

Sheriff’s call log

SATURDAY

-10:44 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 17000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

-3:38 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to shooting in the 18000 block of Johnston Road.

-2:56 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash in the 4000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road.

-12:16 p.m.: damage. Deputies responded to criminal damaging in the 5000 block of Dawson Road in Houston.

-2:33 a.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a fight in the 14000 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

FRIDAY

-8:04 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 10000 block of Museum Trail in Piqua.

-1:22 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 9000 block of County Road 25A.

THURSDAY

-7:26 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 2000 block of Lindsey Road.

Village call log

SUNDAY

-2:22 p.m.: crash. Botkins Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 100 block of North Mill Street.

Fire, rescue log

SUNDAY

-12:20 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-9:48 a.m. to 8:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-2:30 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-11:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-9:46 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-2 a.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to one call.

THURSDAY

-4:31 to 8:51 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell