Out of the past

125 years

April 1, 1899

John Steinle has just received a fine Criterion Grand music box and placed it in his Elk restaurant and saloon. It is an oak case, seven feet high, 36 inches wide and 17 inches deep. The instrument is run by spring clockwork. It is valued at $300 and plays a large number of grand opera selections.

The term of Peter Stockstill as marshal of Sidney expires tonight. Hereafter the office will be known as chief of police. Mayor Nessler has appointed Stockstill acting chief of police until the next regular meeting of council.

100 years

April 1, 1924

Miss Mary Pfefferle has completed plans to open her summer kindergarten in the primary room of the M.E. Church on June 16.

75 years

April 1, 1949

Henry Feldman is president of the newly formed Shelby County Farmer’s club. John Smart was named first vice president; Roger Watkins, second vice president; Kenneth McDowell, secretary; and Russell Borland, treasurer.

50 years

April 1, 1974

MCCARTYVILLE – about 200 persons gathered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church here last evening to celebrate the paschal, sponsored by Knights of Columbus, or to partake of the flesh of the Lord and to drink His blood.

Following concern expressed by an area resident and a Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals member, that body granted approval for the city to construct its $12.5 million water treatment plant facility on a section of Orbison Park, off E. Court Street.

25 years

April 1, 1999

Johnny Carson, recovering from quadruple bypass heart surgery, should be home in time for Easter.

PHOTO: Bringing their lights into heaven during the song “Behold the Lamp” are Julie Henderson, Melissa Crumbaugh, Sarah Ellis and Grace Ellis. They are part of a 60-member cast for the passion play “Behold the Lamb” at Northtowne Church of God, 2008 Wapakoneta Ave.

PHOTO: All dressed up and ready to present the play “Womenspeak” are Connie Heckman as Adelita, Emilie Campbell as Margaret Sanger and Mary Katherine Ginn as Anna Carroll. The Sidney-Shelby County Branch of the American Association of University Women presented the play at Amos Memorial Public Library.

