Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

March 24-30

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to three emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s the same number of responses as the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia. There were no calls for the week to Springcreek Township in Miami County where Spirit EMS serves as the secondary contracted ambulance provider to that area.

Of the three dispatches, there were two transports from the scene. There were no injuries or transports from the scene of a structure fire which Spirit EMS responded along with firefighters from Houston, Fort Loramie, Lockington, Russia, as well as Shelby County deputies and the state fire marshal’s office. Spirit EMS was assisted at two medical scenes by Russia Fire.

Of the patients transported, one was transported to Kettering Health in Troy and another to Children’s Medical Center in Dayton.

Spirit EMS responded to 100 percent of its dispatched calls for the week.