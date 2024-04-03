Female rescued from car in high water

TIPP CITY — A female as rescued from her vehicle after she drove around a road closed sign where there was high water on Tipp Elizabeth Road near Lost Creek Prairie.

According to a press release from Cameron Haller, fire chief of Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services, they responded to 300 Tipp Elizabeth Road on a report of a motorist stranded in high water on Wednesday at 6:18 a.m. The driver of the car called 911. The incident is located just east of the Great Miami River and the Tipp City City Park.

Upon arrival firefighters found a passenger vehicle sitting in 3-feet-deep moving water approximately 300 yards from dry road. Crews performed a wading rescue to remove the victim from the flooded area. There was water in the car. The victim was stable and able to follow all commands. She was dressed out in a helmet and life jacket and removed from the vehicle and the waded back to dry ground in a triangle rescue formation with firefighters. The victim was assessed by the ambulance crew and refused transport. The car was left were she stopped until the water recedes.

Mutual aid was dispatched. Elizabeth Township medic 45 and Troy Fire Department boat 11 and crews responded to the scene. Tipp City Public Works also had a front-end loader respond to the scene. Tipp City Police Department and Miami County Sheriff’s Office were also both on the scene to assist.

“The driver drove around a road closed sign at state Route 202 and Tipp-Elizabeth Road,” the release said. “Do not attempt to drive through water on flooded road ways. Obey all road closed signs due to high water. The water is moving and cause serious injuries up to death. The moving water can also cause the car to float with the current.”

No injuries were reported at the time of the water rescue by crews or the victim.

Crews were on the scene for approximately one and a half hours.