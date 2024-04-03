Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of February 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Alaric S. Loveelace, 46, of Southfield, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $35 fine.

Alassane Gaye, 27, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Basil Cosmopoulos, 20, of St. Louis, Missouri, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Hassan Mohammed M. Alsaffar, 39, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Antonio Edward Iorio, 20, of Springboro, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Gabriel Wesley Mooney, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Pascal Paul-Louis, 28, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

Junior Mendez, 24, of Versailles, Kentucky, was charged with no operator license – dismissed, and speeding – dismissed, $105 fine.

Kendra L. Dray, 56, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Angela Kelly, 34, of Lansing, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Baron G. Gochenour, 48, of Lucasville, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Rachel A. Massey, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Neal J. Davis, 34, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

William C. Barnett, 56, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Shawn E. Stepp, II, 34, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Daniel Carter Matzdorff, Jr., 38, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Brandy Terry, 26, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $247 fine.

Patrick Dean Eichelberger, 55, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Camillie D. Jenkins, 34, of Novi, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Steven Christopher Davis, 35, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Quincy L. Tellis, 47, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Matthew L. Creasey, 36, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $131 fine.

Timothy A. Poling, 36, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Linda S. Perry, 78, of Grosse Ile, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Darren L. Myers, 55, of Jackson Center, was charged with failure to file registrations, $130 fine.

Andrew Joseph McClay, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Kimberlyn M. Martin, 19, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Deandre Marquise Holbrook Phillips, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Logan Tyler Richard, 20, of Bradford, was charged with failure to control/weaving and seat belt violation – driver, $166 fine.

Stephen Anthony James Watson, 21, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

Monique Michelle Habari, 47, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

Basil Cosmopoulos, 20, of St. Louis, Missouri, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Aaron Rashod Thomas, 41, of Lima, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Zoie B. Longbrake, 18, of Anna, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Chase Thomas Johnston, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Joyce E. Russell, 63, of Botkins, was charged with right of way on public highway, $130 fine.

Tara L. Barber, 48, of Shelby, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Lucas Nazrio Orozco, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Mahmood Sadeq-Saleh Al-Hada, 31, of Maineville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jodi L. Greve, 41, of Wapakoneta, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Donald C. Lee, 51, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Kaleb Jesse Weaver, 23, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Domingo Cruz Gomez Palacios, 27, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Joel Thomas Gratton, 30, of Anna, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $130 fine.

Dustin J. Cole, 40, of Sidney, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $130 fine.

Ryan M. Nagel, 37, of Troy, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to control/weaving, $213 fine.

Nicole A. Kuba, 40, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, $191 fine.

Mary B. Reese, 39, of Sidney, was charged with driving while texting, $111 fine.

Emanuel Trevaughn Gibson, 26, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Justin Ray Devault, 29, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Steven J. Baker, 61, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Jessica Renee Warbington, 35, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Megan M. Vanderhorst, 29, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cody A. Maynard, 32, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Anthony T. Levison Sims, 37, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, $275 fine.

Drew Joseph Harner, 47, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lana Michelle Davis, 27, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brian Douglas Garrison, 60, of Dublin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Steven V. Becerra, 48, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

David J. Flaute, 69, of St. Marys, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Gloria A. Fry, 77, of Conover, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Aaliyah Meshell Wise, 28, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Ethan K. Hunt, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alicia Marie Hixenbaugh, 36, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Elishah Edward Archer, 22, of Piqua, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone