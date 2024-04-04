Eclipse Blacklight Bingo planned

GREENVILLE — An Eclipse Blacklight Bingo will be held Friday, April 5, at the PAWS Bingo Hall, 848 Martin St., Greenville.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 7 p.m.

Packages start at $22 and extra game options are available. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, minute to win it game, money machine, plinko and progressive coverall, There will also be pulltabs, concessions and more out-of-this-world prizes. The final coverall for the event will be worth more than $2,024.

Presale tickets and packages are available. All presale tickets purchased will be entered into a presale drawing.

For more information, call 937-314-1710/

Proceeds from the event will go to the Darke County Humane Society and YMCA Gymnastics Team.