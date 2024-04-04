Scholarship available

SIDNEY — The Democratic Women of Shelby County has announced a $500 scholarship will be awarded to a local graduate of a Sidney or Shelby County school.

The applicant must have successfully completed one year of school and plans to continue their academic endeavors. The organization is looking at academic excellence and community involvement. Political affiliation is not a consideration for the award.

The deadline to receive the award is May 3, 2024. Applications are available by contacting the Shelby County Democratic Women at 937-492-3517.