Out of the past

125 years

April 5, 1899

A fine music box has been placed in the Big Four depot. It plays 12 pieces.

——-

Four Italians with two bears came in from the East on the Big Four railroad today. On invitation of the police they kept up their journey going west on the same road.

100 years

April 5, 1924

Prof. F.W. Ives, of Ohio State University, architect in charge of the erection of the Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home, was the speaker for the regular meeting today of the Sidney Kiwanis Club .He stressed the importance of community spirit in developing local programs.

75 years

April 5, 1949

The golfing fortunes of Sidney High School looked much better today after the Jacket linksmen blasted their way to a convincing 9 to 3 triumph over Xenia’s Buccaneers at the local Moose Club. Members of the local squad, coached by Harold Slager, included Dick Von Meyer, Carl Kerns, Joe Crusey, and Walter Dickhaut.

50 years

April 5 1974

Supervisor. Painter. Baseball coach. Handyman. Husband. Father of six. Carpenter. Mediator. Teacher. Boss. Earl Morris has been, or is, each of these and more. As a type of administrative assistant, he is responsible for both buildings and grounds and transportation in the Sidney City School system.

——-

Robert Seving was honored this week after retiring from Goffena Furniture Store after 28 years of service.

25 years

April 5, 1999

PHOTO: In a mother-daughter project, Kristy Benshoof and her daughter, Daisy, 4, use chalk on the sidewalk to create interesting art outside their home on South Miami Avenue.

——-

PHOTO: Enjoying some bubble-blowing fun are: Erikka Schafer, 3; Dwana Thomas, 5, and Sasha Schafer, 7, Saturday in Botkins. The girls were having fun despite some rainy and cloudy weather that plagued the area during the day.

——-

PHOTO: Ashley Smith, a second-grader, holds the prize she won during the Kids Helping Kids egg-hunt program at Central Elementary School held last week. John Reithman is helped with his package. Bridgeview Middle School students, through their Student Council, donated $1,500 to buy eggs, candy, baskets, classroom supplies, videos, books and indoor recess items for Central pupils.

