Record show set

ANSONIA — The Darke County Record Show will be held Sunday, April 14, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the American Legion, 118 Mackinaw St., Ansonia. Admission is $2.

Early bird admission is $5 starting at 10 a.m. while the vendors are setting up their displays.

There will be a 50/50 drawing and a $20 drawing.

Dealers are still being sought for the show. Tables for the event are $10 each.

For a flier for the show, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to JB, 139 E. Wood, Greenville, OH 45331.

For more information, contact Jim Short at 937-467-4597 or email him at [email protected]