Gasson opens new nail bar in Sidney

Sara Leckey, left, has her fingernails prepared for Apres Gel X extension nails by JG Nail Bar owner Jamee Gasson, both of Sidney, on Sunday, March 24. The JG Nail Bar is located at 124 N. Main Ave., Suite 203. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sara Leckey, of Sidney, picks from a sample book what color she wants her nails to be at JG Nail Bar on Sunday, March 24. The JG Nail Bar is located at 124 N. Main Ave., Suite 203. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sara Leckey, left, has an Apres Gel X extension nail held in place, under a UV light, by JG Nail Bar owner Jamee Gasson, both of Sidney, on Sunday, March 24. The UV light helps the adhesive harden faster. The extensions are transparent until the chosen color is applied. The JG Nail Bar is located at 124 N. Main Ave., Suite 203. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sara Leckey, left, has an Apres Gel X extension nail held in place, under a UV light, by JG Nail Bar owner Jamee Gasson, both of Sidney, on Sunday, March 24. The UV light helps the adhesive harden faster. The JG Nail Bar is located at 124 N. Main Ave., Suite 203. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – JG Nail Bar is bringing something different to Sidney. Owner Jamee Gasson’s goal is to enhance a person’s nail experience by using only non-toxic, vegan and cruelty free products in her shop.

JG Nail Bar will use no acrylic and no dip, instead relying on as many non-toxic products as Gasson can find. She spent a lot of time researching to find top quality products such as The Gel Bottle, Bio Seaweed Gel, DnD Gel Polish, Apres Gel X, and Luminary Nail. Gasson has posted details about each of these products on her Facebook and Instagram pages.

Gasson decided to open her own shop after seeing the damage from acrylic nails over the course of several years while working in a salon in Dayton.

Gasson said, “I got tired of watching people go from salon to salon looking for people to fix their nails. People go to chain salons because they are easy and quick and cheap, but they end up with a fungus or misshaped nails.” She also said she wanted to move away from the smell and toxicity of acrylics.

JG Nail Bar will be by appointment only. Gasson is blocking time for individual appointments with no waiting. Each appointment will last for an hour or hour and a half, based on what services are selected. Gasson is a licensed nail technician, specializing in hand drawn art and luminary builder gel. She is certified in structured manicures which allow people to grow their natural nails’ strength and stability, often allowing more time before a fill is needed. She is also offering gel manicures.

JG Nail Bar is located in downtown Sidney at 124 North Main Avenue. Appointments can be made at jameegasson.glossgenius.com. Gasson can be reached at 937-419-6393. JG Nail Bar can also be found on Facebook and on Instagram at jg_nailbar. Hours are Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.