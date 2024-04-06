Out of the past

125 years

April 6, 1899

The Charles Timeus Grocery Co. extended an Easter invitation to their customers this morning by presenting them a loaf of bread in the shape of a rabbit.

The new clothing store of Adler and Friedman opened this morning on the north side of the public square. There has been a large crowd at the store all day.

100 years

April 6, 1924

Next meeting of the Shelby county teachers will be held in the assembly room of the court house on Saturday called by Supt. Partington. The following teachers will demonstrate with their classes the results of the first year’s reading: Misses Marie Quinlin, Katherine Kerst, Pauline Sturm, Dora Grau, Walter Loy and Carl Geer.

75 years

April 6, 1949

Reorganizing for their second year of activity in the community, members of the Sidney Jaycees named Marion Russell president. Other officers named include: Harry Imboden, first vice president; Griffis Jenkins, second vice president; Adolph Thoma, Jr., Secretary; and Joseph Belser, treasurer. Named to the board of directors were Dr. David Siehl, Charles Williams, Richard McCasland, Robert Koons, and Jack Hewitt.

50 years

April 6, 1974

Easter Sunday Special. 9 Pieces Chicken. Pint of Cole Slaw. 4 Rolls. Only $4. Chick House. 728 Wapak Rd., Sidney. – adv’t.

——-

The old expression about someone having a green thumb aptly applies to Mrs. O.H. Brandt. Mrs. Brandt presently has more than 200 plants to care for.

25 years

April 6, 1999

Dr. Bruce Moon, a former Sidney resident, heads the art therapy program at Marywood University in Scranton, PA. He is teaching a new generation of art therapists to reach clients through art.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – The court has been announced for the 1999 senior prom. Vying for the title of prom king are: Neil Borchers, Philip Frilling, and Brad Meyer. Candidates for prom queen are: Theresa Barhorst, Kim Ernst, and Kate Monnin.

——-

PHOTO: Having your baby’s picture taken can be a challenge. It becomes even more complicated when twins are involved. Diana Huffman is shown trying to calm her 1-month-old daughter, Patricia, who seems rather vocal about expressing her dislike for such shenanigans. Mrs. Huffman tries to elicit a smile from Elizabeth, who opened her eyes briefly to check on her unhappy sister. They may try again next month in hopes the second time will be a charm.

