On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 9, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 9, at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.

Botkins Schools Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins School District’s Board of Education will meet Tuesday, April 10, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

Items on the agenda include the treasurer’s report,committee reports, approval of graduates, approval of handbooks, accepting donations, hiring summer help, approving an overnight trip and contract renewal of certified staff.

Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney

SIDNEY — A meeting of the Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney, Ohio, is scheduled for Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Conference Room, 101 S. Ohio Ave., Floor 2, Sidney, Ohio.

The agenda for the meeting will be affordable housing and planning next steps for the redevelopment of existing properties and the development of vacant infill properties.

Sidney Airport Advisory Board

SIDNEY — The Airport Advisory Board will meet on Thursday, April 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the Sidney Municipal Airport Terminal.