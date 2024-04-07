Blastoff

LUKE GRONNEBERG
-
0

Cole Grimes, 3, of Sidney, launches a cup into the air at Our Creative Marketplace in Anna, on Sunday, April 7. Our Creative Marketplace has been holding an Eclipse Kids Fun Fest which will continue during the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. Kids can play games and make crafts at the event. Cole is the son of Abby and Jacob Grimes.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cole Grimes, 3, of Sidney, launches a cup into the air at Our Creative Marketplace in Anna, on Sunday, April 7.

No posts to display