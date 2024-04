Moonflower Effect owner Betsy O’Leary, of Sidney, holds up a vial of fragrance she made specifically for the 2024 solar eclipse. She named the fragrance “Eclipse.” O’Leary, a certified aromatherapist, was selling her “Eclipse” fragrance on Sunday, April 7. Moonflower Effect will be open on Monday, April 8 before the eclipse.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News