A total eclipse of the sun

LUKE GRONNEBERG
The 2024 eclipse reaches totality viewed from the courtsquare. Totality began at roughly 3:09 p.m. on Monday, April 8. There was very light cloud cover that didn’t interfere with eclipse viewing. Crowds on the courtsquare were also light. Sidney Alive played moon related songs during the eclipse.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

