NASA Engineer Steve Sirotzky, of Falls Church, Va., spreads a piece of white paper in the shadow of a Colander during the 2024 eclipse. The holes in the colander created miniature eclipse shadows on the paper. Sirotzky was viewing the eclipse from the courtsquare on Monday, April 8. This was the second total eclipse Sirotzky had viewed in his life. He works at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md.. Sirotzky gave coloring books to Sidney Alive representatives to handout to kids.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News