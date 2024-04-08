Out of the past

125 years

April 8, 1899

On Easter Sunday morning at the M.E. Church will be rendered two new compositions by Sidney musicians. B.O. Worrell’s new composition, “An Easter Flower,” for organ and orchestra, and an Easter hymn anthem, “Oh Voice of the Beloved,” for quartet, by Miss Jessie Ayers Wilson.

100 years

April 8, 1924

It will be good news to local fishermen and hunters to learn that a Fish and Game Association is to be organized for Shelby County in the near future. About 2000 hunters’ licenses are sold in the county each year.

75 years

April 8, 1949

With one arrest made overnight, Sidney police have initiated a drive against gambling devices in the city. Two electrical pinball machines, a variety of punchboards, and “ticket jars” containing numbered slips were seized in the raid made last night.

50 years

April 8, 1974

Miss Hope for 1974 is Miss Jenny Uetrecht, a junior at Anna High School. She was crowned at the kickoff for the 1974 fundraising campaign for the Shelby County Unit of the American Cancer Society. Miss Karla Naseman was the first runner-up.

——-

Sidney Board of Education last night set up a six-man committee to study alternatives to the proposed new location of the race track at the Shelby County fairgrounds. The track is on school property. The committee is Supt. Roger McGee; board members William Lonsbury and Raymond Cotterman; Jacob Angerer, administrative assistant; and principals of the two schools involved, Alfred Eggleston of Emerson Elementary, and Clayton Pepple of Sidney High.

25 years

April 8, 1999

Patricia Ann Speelman has been named executive director of Gateway Arts Council. She replaces Mardie Milligan who resigned from the post in October.

——-

CVS Pharmacy is seeking city approval of plans to build a new drug store at Fourth Avenue and Michigan Street. Plans call for the north/south building that currently houses Vespa House and Chevy’s to be torn down and a new 10,125-square foot CVS store built.

——-

CLEVELAND – It is never too rainy, too cold or too hot to visit the I-X Indoor Amusement Park. That’s because more than 150 rides, games and attractions are spread over 20 acres of indoor space. The season, which began April 1, continues through May 2.

