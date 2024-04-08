Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

March 31-April 6

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to five emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s two more calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia. There were no calls for the week to Springcreek Township in Miami County where Spirit EMS serves as the secondary contracted ambulance provider to that area.

The five patients were all transported from the scene to area hospitals. Spirit EMS was assisted at two medical scenes by Russia Fire and at one scene for lifting assistance by Houston Fire.

Of the patients transported, four were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and another to Wilson Health in Sidney.

Spirit EMS responded to 100 percent of its dispatched calls for the week.