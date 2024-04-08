Total eclipse puts on a show

LUKE GRONNEBERG
The 2024 eclipse reaches totality above a Lady Justice statue on the Shelby County Courthouse. Totality began at roughly 3:09 p.m. on Monday, April 8. There was very light cloud cover that didn’t interfere with eclipse viewing. Crowds on the courtsquare were also light.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

