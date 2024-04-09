Commissioners distribute Healthy Aging Grant funds

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Commissioners approved agreements with local organizations to administer and distribute Healthy Aging Grant funds during business in March.

Each board of county commissioners in Ohio received the funds, and Shelby County received $199,695.32 based on the percentage of individuals in the county 60 years or older; below poverty; and not on Medicaid. On Dec. 12, 2023, the commissioners issued a request for information (RFI) requesting proposals for projects to be funded. There were guidelines to what the funds could be used for, like those impacted by COVID-19; food and housing assistance; internet access and digital literacy.

The Shelby County Regional Planning Commission received funds for internet service for Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) eligible recipients; The Bridges Community Action Partnership will use the funds for rent and mortgage assistance; Catholic Social Services will use it for rent, mortgage and transportation assistance; The Department of Job and Family Services will use it for SNAP and Medicaid assistance; and Fair Haven will distribute the funds to home delivered meals.

Other business included:

• Opening and accepting quotes for bituminous asphalt materials, bituminous emulsion materials and aggregate stone materials;

• Authorized advertising for bids for the Southland Road Bridge Replacement Project. Bid submission ends on April 9 at 11 a.m.;

• Opened one bid for the 2024 Resurfacing Program and awarded it to Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. for $2,274,722.20;

• Approved weekly expenditures totaling $513,633.86 (March 7); $1,417,384.05 (March 14); $346,416.73 (March 21); and $414,941.37 (March 28);

• Transferred sales tax revenue of $192,415.26 from the general fund to the engineer’s fund and the capital improvement fund;

• Held a public meeting at the fairgrounds for discussion on potential restrictions of solar and wind farms in unincorporated communities. The next public meeting for this discussion will be held on May 16 at 7 p.m. at the Clopay Building (beige building) at the fairgrounds;

• Held a public hearing for the PY2024 Community Development Block Grant Program. Applications are due by May 3.