Jackson Center holds eclipse party

Giving-It-For-Tomorrow President and Founder Elisha Stockstill, right, poses at the goodie bag table at the Jackson Center eclipse party on Monday, April 8. Next to her are Taylor Maxson and Max Stockstill. Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — Giving-It-For-Tomorrow held an eclipse party in Jackson Center on Monday, April 8.

At the party, they gave away free food, drinks and goodie bags to each person in attendance. They were also handing out solar eclipse glasses to anyone who needed them. Games and an inflatable play area were set up for the kids. They also held a silent auction to raise funds for the Indian Lake/Russells Point tornado relief fund.

Giving-It-For-Tomorrow is a non-profit organization that improves the lives of underprivileged communities throughout Ohio. They do this by providing essential resources, creating sustainable solutions, and any other forms of empowerment an area may need. Their overall goal is to help others build a better future for themselves and their families. The charity runs an eBay store to help them raise funds. 100% of all sales go toward such projects. To check it out, visit https://www.ebay.com/str/givingitfortomorrow.