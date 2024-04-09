Out of the past

125 years

April 9, 1899

The Hub yesterday received one of the largest casks of whiskey that ever came to Sidney. It contained 169 gallons.

Prof. H.P. Starr, esoteric philosopher, gave a private entertainment Friday evening before an audience comprised of our most prominent citizens and all pronounced it a decided success. The phenomena were startling and filled with mystery.

100 years

April 9, 1924

The county commissioners have authorized the sale of the stone crusher plant at the Childrens Home gravel pit at $800, and have authorized a contract with Frank E. Kelley and George Blair for crushing gravel at their bid of 49 ½ cents per yard.

75 years

April 9, 1949

Appointment of R.G. “Gerry” Anderson as Sidney’s safety and service director was announced today by Mayor Waldo Patton. He will succeed Frank J. Rohler, former retail grocer and meat dealer.

50 years

April 9, 1974

“And I’ll huff and puff and blow your house down,” growled Beth Lochtefeld playing the ferocious wolf in the Holy Angels School production of “Three Little Pigs” with Kelly Kinsella, David Potts, and Mark Vondenhuevel sharing the title roles.

New officers of the Sidney Art Association are Patricia Mahan, Mrs. Joseph G. Wagner, and John R. Whitman.

25 years

April 9, 1999

Steinke’s Marathon in Botkins is expected to reopen gasoline sales this week. Owner Ron Steinke has renovated the pumps, underground tanks and installed a canopy. Initial work is also expected to begin this week at the Foodzi’s complex adjacent to I-75, which will house a Marathon gas station.

PHOTO: Sidney Jaycees member Steve Scott prepares to warm up for the community bowling event the organization has planned Sunday at Holiday Lanes. The event will give Jaycees a chance to get to know people from the community better and will give local residents an opportunity to learn more about the group. The Jaycees will be raffling a Furby the day of the event.

Just a few months after being defeated in the November election, Gary Van Fossen, former Shelby County Commissioner is returning to the political arena. Van Fossen, 62, filed petitions Tuesday for Clinton Township trustee.

