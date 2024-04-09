The eclipse from Botkins

LUKE GRONNEBERG
-
0

People listen to live music while watching the eclipse from the Inn Between’s patio on Monday, April 8.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Kids watch the eclipse from the Botkins Community Park on Monday, April 8.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

People watch the eclipse from the Botkins Community Park on Monday, April 8.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

People listen to live music while watching the eclipse from the Inn Between’s patio on Monday, April 8.

No posts to display