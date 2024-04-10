County record

Crashes

Colin Andrew Macy, 20, of Troy, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on April 9 at 10:11 p.m.

Macy was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he hydroplaned, spun out of control and went off the left side of the roadway, striking the median cable barrier. The vehicle was towed by Randy’s Towing.

• Brayden S. Bank, 18, of New Bremen, was cited with driving under the influence, fleeing from a crash, use of unauthorized plates, and reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on April 9 at 12:04 a.m.

Bank was traveling northwest on Fort Recovery Road when he drove off the left side of the roadway, striking a utility pole. Bank then fled the scene.

• Jonathan Keegan Venrick, 18, of Maplewood, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on April 2 at 2:06 p.m.

Venrick was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control, drove off the left side of the roadway, and struck the median cable barrier. The vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

Sheriff’s call log

TUESDAY

-12:34 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 18000 block of Deam Road.

MONDAY

-4:38 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to shooting in the 200 block of Cardo Road in Fort Loramie.

Village call log

MONDAY

-11:59 p.m.: crash. Fort Loramie Fire responded to a hit-skip crash in the 6000 block of Fort Recovery Road.

-4:27 p.m.: drugs. Jackson Center Police responded to drugs in the 500 block of East Pike Street.

Fire, rescue log

TUESDAY

-2:34 a.m. to 2:39 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-5:24 to 8:09 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-3:22 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell