Recreation board approves garden beds at local park

SIDNEY — The Sidney Recreation Board approved garden beds at Green Tree Park at a meeting on April 1.

A neighbor of Green Tree Park will build raised garden beds at the park at his own expense for public education and community benefit, according to the meeting minutes. The spot they will be placed in — next to the basketball court — will not affect the baseball field, shelter or play equipment. They will be placed in two phases.

The board also discussed upcoming events, like the Mayfest Soccer Classic on May 4 and 5; the Bollinger Baseball Tournament on June 14-16; the Tawawa Park Cruise-In on June 29; Paddles, Pedals and Pints on Aug. 10; the Civil War Reenactment on Sept. 19-22; the Open Air Dinner on Sept. 26; the Cup of Kindness 5K on May 11; the SCARF 5K on May 18; and the Big Four Cross Fit Four Miler in May. The board approved the layout and events of Paddles, Pedals and Pints; the closure of Tawawa Park to general traffic from the evening of Sept. 19 to the morning of Sept. 23 for the reenactment; and the closure of the Ross Covered Bridge to traffic and alcohol for the Open Air Dinner.

The next Recreation Board meeting will be held on May 6 at 4:15 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.