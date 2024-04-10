Ohio’s utility special reconnect order ends April 15

DAYTON — AES Ohio reminds customers the state of Ohio’s special reconnect order ends April 15 and resources are available to help.

The order helps Ohioans served by PUCO-regulated utilities reconnect or maintain electric and natural gas service during the winter heating season between Oct. 16, 2023 and April 15, 2024. According to an AES press release, this means that any household previously protected from having uninterrupted electric and natural gas utility service is now at risk of disconnection. AES Ohio is asking customers with this coverage to take action quickly by making a pay agreement and/or applying for financial assistance before April 15, 2024.

The Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) offers programs to income eligible Ohioans for utility payment assistance and to improve the energy efficiency of their homes. To apply for the programs below, visit energyhelp.ohio.gov and click on the link at the bottom of the page for local energy assistance providers.

• Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP Plus) an extended payment arrangement that requires gas and electric companies to accept payments based on a percentage of the household income.

• Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP) residential energy efficiency program. For a list of providers, visit www.hwap.development.ohio.gov.

• Summer Crisis Program (SCP) provides a one-time benefit to eligible Ohioans with cooling assistance during the summer months. The program runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.

We encourage customers who need assistance to visit www.aes-ohio.com/payment-billing to review payment and billing options that meet their needs.

