Footman Isaac Yoder, left to right, of New Carlisle, watches as Kyle Meyer, and his daughter, Paisley Meyer, 4, both of Urbana, and Evelyn Everett, 5, and her father Michael Everett, both of Sidney, step out of an elaborate carriage as Coachman Noah Yoder, of New Carlisle, watches. The well dressed passengers were attending the Gateway Arts Council’s annual Princess Ball at Lehman Catholic High School on Friday, April 12. Paisley is also the daughter of Erin Meyer. Evelyn Everett is also the daughter Ashley Everett.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News