Out of the past

125 years

April 13, 1899

The greatest of excitement prevailed at Botkins this morning. The Shelby County Bank at that place was entered by burglars some time during the night and the safe blown. The safe was almost entirely demolished and the building heavily damaged. All the furniture was destroyed and the windows and doors blown out. The safe turned out to be burglar proof and the burglars left without getting any money. Damage to the building was set at $1,500 and the safe cost $900 new.

100 years

April 13, 1924

Rev. Cohagan, pastor of the Church of Christ, has complained to police about the many windows that have been broken recently in the United Presbyterian church building on North Main avenue, recently purchased by the Church of Christ.

75 years

April 13, 1949

Football fans will be seated in greater comfort at Julia Lamb field next fall following the school board’s action last night to authorize the erection of 2,000 steel bleacher seats on the east side of the football field. The new bleachers will replace the crude wooden bleachers.

Emphasis will be on television tonight at the Sidney Appliance show at the armory, with the arrival here shortly before noon today of the mobile unit of WLW-D.

50 years

April 13, 1974

Sam Lentine, son of a Pennsylvania coal miner, started cutting hair at 11 years old and has been in the business ever since. The 63-year old proprietor of Lentine’s Barber Shop at Court and West Avenue, was asked what he thought about long hair on men. “I don’t like it,” he said. “Kills business.”

Cost of rocking is going up. Twenty-four boys and girls began a rocking chair rock-a-thon Friday at the First Church of God, Campbell Road and Fairview Ave. Proceeds from the event will go for the Easter mission offering, according to the youth chairmen, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Everett.

25 years

April 13, 1999

ANNA – “Ever After” will be the theme of the Anna High School prom Saturday night. King candidates are: Andrew Bryiant, Lucas Cathcart, Bradley Ike, Ben Renner, Ben Steinke, and Eric Stephenson. Queen candidates are: Trisha Barhorst, Kelly Buehler, Angela Christman, Rachelle Preston, Amber Shreves, and Stephanie Wyen.

The musical “Fiddler on the Roof” will be presented at Lehman Catholic High School. Cast in the lead role of Tevye, the dairyman, is Nate Whitaker. His wife, Golde, is played by Jennifer Brandewie. Daughter Tzeitel is Chrissy Riddle while Alison Oder is daughter Hodel. Daughter Chava is Kati Zimmerman.

