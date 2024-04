Judy Oldiges, left to right, closes the back of her vehicle as Sidney Key Club members Weston Daniel, 15, and Zack Siegel, 15, all of Sidney, carry away her electronic items during a technology recycling drive at the Amos Memorial Public Library. The collection was held on Saturday, April 13 in coordination with the group PCs for People. PCs for People refurbishes used electronics and redistributes them to low income people. Daniel is the son of Anne Fogle. Siegel is the son of Kate Siegel.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News