Unloading trash are, left to right, Dinsmore TWP Trustee Doug Schmerge, of Botkins, Shelby County Health Department employee Jay Stammen, and Dinsmore TWP Trustee Mike Stewart, of Anna. The men were taking all kinds of trash except hazardous waste in the parking lot behind the Inn Between Tavern on Saturday, April 13. Township trustees teamed up with the Shelby County Health Department for the cleanup day.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News