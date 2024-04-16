Sheriff’s office announces personnel of the year

Corrections Officer Seth Sargent, middle, received 2023 Corrections Officer of the Year from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Also pictured are Lt. Karla Pleiman, left, and Sheriff Jim Frye, right. Sargent has worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 2019. Courtesy photo Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Knight Jr., middle, received 2023 Deputy of the Year from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Also pictured are Lt. Brad Pleiman, left, and Sheriff Jim Frye, right. Knight has worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 2021. Courtesy photo Shelby County Dispatcher Jeff Baumann, second from left, received 2023 Dispatcher of the Year from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Also Pictured are Lt. Brad Pleiman, left, Sheriff Jim Frye, second from right, and Dispatch Supervisor Scott Hoelscher, right. Baumann has worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 1994. Courtesy photo

