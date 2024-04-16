Two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle results in fatality

SIDNEY — A crash involving an Amazon delivery van and a motorcycle on County Road 25A near Interstate 75 on Sunday, April 14, around 7 p.m. resulted in the death of the motorcycle rider.

According to a narrative and a crash report provided by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Deputy Kaden DeMarcus, Lee Andrew Watson, 31, of Lakeview, was riding a black Kawasaki motorcycle traveling southbound on County Road 25A near the Interstate 75 southbound on-ramp. A white Ram Amazon delivery van driven by Bryce James Swafford, 23, of Dayton, was traveling northbound on County Road 25A when he attempted to turn left onto the Interstate 75 southbound on-ramp in front of Watson, causing Watson to run into the middle of the van and was ejected from the motorcycle.

DeMarcus observed Watson lying on the ground breathing but in and out of consciousness with severe abdominal injuries. Watson was wearing a helmet. DeMarcus stabilized Watson until medics could arrive, then Sidney EMS took Watson to Wilson Health. Watson was then taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where he died of his injuries.

DeMarcus estimated Watson braked and skidded for approximately 104 feet before striking the van.

DeMarcus talked to Swafford, who said he thought Watson and the two other motorcycle riders with him were traveling at high speeds and weaving in and out of traffic. DeMarcus observed slurred speech and sluggish movements while talking to Swafford and began standardized field sobriety tests. DeMarcus then placed Swafford under arrest for suspected operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs and Swafford was transported to the Sidney Police Department for further testing. A breath test came back as .000 grams of alcohol by weight per 210 liters of breath. Swafford also provided a urine sample and the results are pending. Swafford was then released.

DeMarcus said Swafford had an empty prescription bottle prescribed to another person, and Swafford said he used the bottle to store his prescription Suboxone medication. He took Suboxone the day of the crash and is also on Clonazepam but had not taken it for about a week.

Deputy Josie Raterman was also on the scene and talked to another motorcycle rider, who said the van turned in front of them and that they were going 60 to 65 mph.

Raterman also interacted with Swafford and described his speech as slurred and that he appeared spaced out.

A witness to the crash told Raterman she was in front of the motorcycles on County Road 25A and they were driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic and passing cars with oncoming cars approaching. She said the motorcycles passed her vehicle near the Black Bear Inn and were going 70 mph when they passed her. She confirmed the van failed to yield to the motorcycles.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell.