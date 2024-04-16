Sidney High School celebrates an enchanted evening

Sidney High School prom Queen Olivia Barga and King Rylee Vestal Courtesy photo Kelly Ball Basil Hodgins Johnson Rush Spade Davis Sidney High School 2024 prom court Courtesy photo

SIDNEY —Sidney High School hosted “A Night on the Red Carpet” for their junior/senior prom on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Among the glitz and glamor of the evening, the prom court was celebrated and a king and queen were crowned in Rylee Vestal, son of Adam Vestal, and Olivia Barga, daughter of Brad Barga and Jennifer Barga.

The other queen candidates were Kiara Hudgins, daughter of Tim Hudgins and Kim Alexander; Kimora Johnson, daughter of John and Kina Johnson; Kyla Rush, daughter of Yvonne Parke; andKyleigh Spade, daughter of Shawn Spade and Lori Hanson.

The other king candidates were Hayden Ball, son of Kim Miller; Isaac Basil, son of Michelle Basil; Mitchell Davis, son of Darren and Renee Davis; and Dylan Kelly, son of Jeff and Misty Fergus.