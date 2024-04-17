Don’t play church– Live for Jesus!

=“One of the greatest needs in the church today is to come back to the Scriptures as the basis of authority, and to study them prayerfully with dependence on the Holy Spirit for interpretation. It is when we fill our hearts with His Word that we overflow into the lives of others,” (Billy Graham, November 8, 1959).

I believe Billy Graham was a spirit-led evangelist who impacted my life in my early years. He helped me realize God’s love, Jesus’s will and obedience, and the reality of the Holy Spirit. My mother and father were the best teachers and examples of love, joy, peace, patience, gentleness, goodness, faith, humbleness and self-control (see Galatians 5:22-23).

The world is getting darker morally and spiritually daily. Rumors of wars increase and nations rise against nations. Basic science of gender identity and abortion of God’s creation are openly supported at all levels in today’s dark culture. The book of Isaiah (5:20-21) states, “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Woe unto them that are wise in their own eyes, and prudent in their own sight!” (Related NT scriptures: Mt. 6, Lk. 11, 1 Cor. 3)

“Behold, He is coming with clouds, and every eye will see Him, even they who pierced Him. And all the tribes of the earth will mourn because of Him. Even so, Amen.” (Rev. 1:7) The old and new testaments proclaim that Jesus will: return to earth; be visible by all; conquer evil; and judge all people according to their lives! (Rev. 20:11-15)

Live for Jesus! Jesus Christ is the only one in history to take the sins of mankind! Jesus paid for our souls with his blood! Repent of your sin and accept Jesus as savior, and live for him!

The writer is the pastor at New Life Church in Port Jefferson.