Concert dedicated to Laws

Laws

SIDNEY — The Senior Center Singers Choir will be honoring one of their past members, John Laws, with their Spring Concert on Sunday, April 28, 2024 ,at 2 p.m. Doors will open at 1:30pm and there will be light refreshments provided. The concert is free and open to the public of any age.

It will be dedicated to John Laws who was a long-time member of the choir.

“He always loved being in the choir, singing at the concerts and bringing joy to those around him. He will be greatly missed by everyone whose life he touched.” Rachel Hale, Senior Center executive director.

Director Freda Maxson and Pianist Sharon Geissler will lead the choir. Soloist will include Joe Clayton, Shari Eilerman and Sharon Geissler. The program will include “You’ve got a Friend,” “Take me Home Country Road” and “Lullaby of Broadway” just to name a few.

The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is located at 304 S. West Ave. and the doors will be open at 1:30 p,m.