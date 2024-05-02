Sidney seeking nominations for Neighborhood Beautification Award

The City of Sidney is seeking nominations for the 2024 Neighborhood Beautification Award. The award is given to recognize exterior improvements to residences.

Improvements can include exterior renovation and rehabilitation, general clean-up, landscaping, or any other activity that improves the property and neighborhood.

Nominations, with before and after pictures, if available, are being accepted through Sept. 6, 2024. Forms can be dropped off or mailed to the City of Sidney Community Development Department located at 201 W. Poplar St. or emailed to [email protected] or [email protected].

More information is available at SidneyOH.com.