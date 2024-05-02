United Way seeks nominations for APEX Awards

SIDNEY – Nominations for The Shelby County United Way’s annual APEX Awards are now open.

SCUW will acknowledge two individuals with the Volunteer of the Year APEX Award and the Champion of the Year APEX Award. These awards were created to honor the incredible work done in Shelby County by nonprofit organizations that focus on human services and assisting people in their journeys.

The Volunteer of the Year APEX Award will be given to an individual who has dedicated their time and talents to a human service nonprofit organization to make a difference in the lives of others. Last year, Mercy Mission House Executive Director and Founder Emily Neu received the award for over 7,000 nights of shelter to clients, serving 147 unique clients and 23 children under 18 years old. Visit https://tinyurl.com/mr5wfh2v for the volunteer nomination form.

The Champion of the Year APEX Award will be given to a director or staff member of one or more human service nonprofit agencies who has dedicated their life’s work to helping others and creating needed change in our community. Last year, the late Pastor John Geissler’s family received the award in his honor for his church’s mission, which grew into Agape Distribution. Visit https://tinyurl.com/4sdfss7y for the champion nomination form.

Applications will be accepted until June 14. Nominations should include one to three letters of recommendation for nominees as well. Questions can be directed to the President and CEO of the Shelby County United Way, Karla Young, at [email protected].

After the June 14 deadline, the APEX Committee made up of community leaders will meet, review all applications and select the winners. The winners will be announced at the Shelby County United Way campaign kick-off this fall.