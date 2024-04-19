Lotz takes office

Todd Lotz, left, of Jackson Center, is sworn in as the new Shelby County Treasurer by Common Pleas Judge James F. Stevenson at the Shelby County Courthouse. Lotz was sworn in on Thursday, April 18. Attending the swearing in were Lotz’s wife, Kathy Lotz, daughter, Karinne Lotz and grandson, Elliott Lotz. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Melanie Speicher

[email protected]

SIDNEY — Shelby County has a new treasurer.

Todd Lotz was sworn into office Thursday, April 18, by Shelby County Common Pleas Court Judge James Stevenson. Lotz replaces John Coffield, who retired in March. Lotz will be unopposed in the November election for the treasurer’s seat.

Lotz, 62, of Jackson Center, has been employed by the treasurer’s office for eight months. Prior to that he had worked for 25 years with Peoples Federal Savings & Loan.

When asked why he wanted to be treasurer, Lotz said, “To do my public service and serve the residences of Shelby county.”

His goals for the office are to “continue the excellent service that the previous Treasurer, John Coffield, has set.”

Lotz and his wife, Kathy, are the parents of three children, Michael (Rachael) Lotz, Kevin Lotz and Karinne (Justin) Herndon.

In his spare time, Lotz keeps busy spending time with his family and farming.

“It is an honor to serve the residents of Shelby County,” said Lotz.

Lotz was appointed by the Shelby County Republican Party to complete Coffield’s term of office, which expires in September.