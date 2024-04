Shelby County Health Department employee Kim DeLoye, left, of Fort Loramie, places a bike helmet on the head of Evan Wallace, 11, of Sidney, to see if it fit. The Health Department was giving away free bike helmets at Healthy Kids Day and Health Fair at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on Saturday, April 20. Evan is the son of Alisha and Will Wallace.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News