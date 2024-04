Ruthie Barhorst, 3, of McCartyville, chats with her grandma, Sonja Richard, not pictured, of Anna, at the Amos Memorial Public Library’s “Secret Garden Spring Tea Party.” The tea party was held on Saturday, April 20. Attendees ate foods such as chocolate covered strawberries and made book markers with real pressed flowers. Ruthie is the daughter of Hayley and James Barhorst.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News