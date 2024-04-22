Boards to meet

URBANA — The Champaign and Shelby County Boards of Developmental Disabilities will hold a joint meeting Thursday, April 25, at 4:30 p.m. at the Champaign County office, 224 Patrick Ave., Urbana.

The boards will approve the minutes from the March Champaign County meeting and the February Shelby County meeting; approve the financial reports for both counties; hear the superintendent’s report; and set the next meetings for the boards. Champaign County will meet Thursday, May 23, at 4:30 p.m. at the board office, while Shelby County will meet Monday, May 20, at noon at the county office.