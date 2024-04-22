DeWine announces statewide open enrollment for H2Ohio Agricultural Incentive Program

COLUMBUS —Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) Director Brian Baldridge have announced that H2Ohio’s agriculture incentive program is now being offered to producers throughout the state.

DeWine launched H2Ohio in 2019 as a comprehensive initiative aimed at addressing various threats to water quality, including harmful algal blooms caused by phosphorus runoff. H2Ohio’s agricultural program, which initially focused solely on farms located in northwest Ohio near Lake Erie, incentivizes farmers to implement science-based, proven best management practices to prevent nutrient runoff and improve water quality.

“H2Ohio is now firmly established in northwest Ohio, giving us the opportunity to take this program to other parts of the state,” said DeWine. “We appreciate the commitment that our current H2Ohio farmers have shown to protecting Lake Erie, and we look forward to engaging more producers across Ohio on how they can contribute to cleaner water throughout the state.”

Statewide enrollment for row-crop producers who farm in Ohio’s 64 counties outside of northwest Ohio’s Western Lake Erie Basin will open next week. ODA will enroll 500,000 acres into the program for a two-week sign-up period, beginning Monday April 22, 2024, through Monday, May 6, 2024, with enrollment available on a first come, first served basis.

To apply, farmers should contact their local Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and provide up-to-date soil tests and information on planned crops and rotations, yield goals, and planned fertilizer applications. Producers who enroll will receive support to develop and implement Voluntary Nutrient Management Plans, which encourages better utilization of nutrients applied.

“The progress we’ve made with water quality in northwest Ohio has shown the agricultural community is dedicated to doing their part,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge. “Offering the same incentives to our farmers across the rest of the state ensures we are all working together to continue to protect our most valuable resource.”

ODA works closely with county SWCDs to administer participant contracts, provide technical assistance, and support producers with the implementation of best management practices. H2Ohio provides producers cost-saving benefits, such as financial and technical assistance, to implement conservation practices that are proven to improve soil health and water quality.

For more information on the H2Ohio initiative, visit h2.ohio.gov.