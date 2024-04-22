Police call log
MONDAY
-3:12 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.
-2:39 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.
SUNDAY
-9:34 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue.
-8:29 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.
-7:40 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the area of Riverside Drive and Port Jefferson Road.
-6:53 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of East North Street.
-4:14 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.
-3:44 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 10 block of Doorley Place.
-2 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 100 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.
-9:21 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 400 block of Riverside Drive.
-4:46 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.
-2:05 a.m.: warrant. Shawn M. Abner, 49, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.
SATURDAY
-10:50 p.m.: summons. Wayne Allen Walker, 38, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for trespassing.
-4:05 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Whipp Road.
-3:11 p.m.: crime in progress. Timothy Wayne Sharp, 33, of Cincinnati, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and resisting arrest.
-2:52 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue.
FRIDAY
-9:54 p.m.: warrant. Keesha Dawn Powers, 32, was arrested on a warrant.
-9:10 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of Forest Street.
-8:02 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Miami Conservancy Road.
-7 p.m.: warrant. Sheena Caisse, 39, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.
-4:59 p.m.: death. Police responded to a death in the 100 block of Franklin Avenue.
-4:49 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Forest Street.
-4:05 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 400 block of East Poplar Street.
-3:54 p.m.: solicitors. Police responded to solicitors in the 100 block of Northwood Drive.
-2:47 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue.
-2:26 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of West Court Street.
-1:14 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Fair Road and Interstate 75.
-11:07 a.m.: burglary. Police responded to a past burglary in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.
-11:03 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of North Ohio Avenue.
-9:29 a.m.: summons. Stephen A. Wildman, 39, of South Charleston, received a summons to appear in court for theft.
Fire, rescue call log
APRIL 19
-6:23 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
-1:52 to 4:55 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.
APRIL 18
-12:34 to 11:57 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.
-10:01 a.m. to 10:01 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.
APRIL 17
-11:41 a.m. to 11:05 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.
-2:52 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell