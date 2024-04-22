Police call log

MONDAY

-3:12 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-2:39 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

SUNDAY

-9:34 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue.

-8:29 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-7:40 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the area of Riverside Drive and Port Jefferson Road.

-6:53 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of East North Street.

-4:14 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:44 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 10 block of Doorley Place.

-2 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 100 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-9:21 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 400 block of Riverside Drive.

-4:46 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-2:05 a.m.: warrant. Shawn M. Abner, 49, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

SATURDAY

-10:50 p.m.: summons. Wayne Allen Walker, 38, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for trespassing.

-4:05 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Whipp Road.

-3:11 p.m.: crime in progress. Timothy Wayne Sharp, 33, of Cincinnati, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and resisting arrest.

-2:52 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue.

FRIDAY

-9:54 p.m.: warrant. Keesha Dawn Powers, 32, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:10 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of Forest Street.

-8:02 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Miami Conservancy Road.

-7 p.m.: warrant. Sheena Caisse, 39, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:59 p.m.: death. Police responded to a death in the 100 block of Franklin Avenue.

-4:49 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Forest Street.

-4:05 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 400 block of East Poplar Street.

-3:54 p.m.: solicitors. Police responded to solicitors in the 100 block of Northwood Drive.

-2:47 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-2:26 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-1:14 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Fair Road and Interstate 75.

-11:07 a.m.: burglary. Police responded to a past burglary in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-11:03 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-9:29 a.m.: summons. Stephen A. Wildman, 39, of South Charleston, received a summons to appear in court for theft.

Fire, rescue call log

APRIL 19

-6:23 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-1:52 to 4:55 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

APRIL 18

-12:34 to 11:57 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

-10:01 a.m. to 10:01 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

APRIL 17

-11:41 a.m. to 11:05 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-2:52 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell