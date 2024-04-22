LaRose certifies 2024 Primary Election

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose formally certified the results of the March 19, 202,4 Primary Election. Final vote tabulations from Ohio’s 88 counties can be accessed online at the Secretary of State’s website.

Included among them are races for:

• President

• U.S. Senate

• U.S. Representatives to Congress

• Ohio Supreme Court

• Court of Appeals

• General Assembly

• State Central Committee

“Our bipartisan election officials once again stepped up to deliver a secure and accessible election for the voters of Ohio,” said LaRose. “As the focus now shifts to the general election, our office will work to ensure that county boards of elections have the resources, training and guidance they need to ensure that Ohio remains the gold standard for election administration.”