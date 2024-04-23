Couple to celebrate 60th anniversary

Leo and Lucy Oen Leo and Lucy Oen on their wedding day

VERSAILLES — Leo and Lucy Oen will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on May 5 with a Mass at St. Augustine Church and breakfast with their family at their cabin.

They were married on May 2, 1964, at St. Remy Church.

They have four children, Paul (Angie) Oen, of Russia, Maria Browne, of Lebanon, David (Laurie) Oen, of Cincinnati; and Jennifer Bonkoski, of Troy. They have six grandchildren, Justin (Shay) Oen, Katlend (Kyle) Klaus, Corryn Browne, Kayleigh Browne, Isabelle Oen and Jaclyn Oen; and three great-grandchildren, Kensley and Kammeron Klaus and Kaleb Oen.