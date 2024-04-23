Rhodes State College Foundation awards 2024-25 student scholarships

LIMA – The Rhodes State College Foundation held its 26th Annual Scholarship Reception on April 17, 2024. The celebration gathered student scholarship recipients, scholarship donors and representatives, College leaders and Board members, as well as alumni, family, and friends.

During the celebration, Andy Shappell, scholarship donor, retired Rhodes State Radiographic Imaging Faculty, 2019 Rhodes State Alumni Circle of Excellence Inductee, and Lima Technical College Class of 1980 alumnus spoke, offering the perspective of a current scholarship donor. In addition, Carmillia Zion, deputy director of Housing and Neighborhoods, ARM, HCCP for the city of Lima, 2020 Gary Weaver Public Service Scholarship awardee, and Rhodes State Class of 2021 alumna, spoke from the perspective of a past scholarship recipient.

For the 2024-25 academic year, the Foundation has over $266,000 and 242 scholarships available to award. Over the past 26 years, the Foundation has awarded almost 2,938 scholarships, totaling almost $3.1 million. Presently, the Foundation has 74 endowed and annual scholarship funds.

The scholarship recipients for the 2024-2025 academic year are:

Auglaize County:

• Lydia Cottrell, Alumni Legacy Scholarship

• Connor Warnick, Auglaize Peace Officer Scholarship

• Amanda Schneider, Avis Hardin Smith Memorial Scholarship

• Brandy Neu, Avis Hardin Smith Memorial Scholarship

• Trinity Gearing, Borra Health Science Pathway Scholarship

• Ian Fosnaugh, Borra Health Science Pathway Scholarship (ADN)

• Jennifer McDorman, Borra Health Science Pathway Scholarship (ADN)

• Lily Steinberg, Borra Health Science Pathway Scholarship (ADN)

• Zacharia Johns, Borra Health Science Pathway Scholarship (ADN)

• William Crawford, Business Leaders Scholarship

• Makayla Bailey, Frank and Shirley Hill Scholarship

• Connor Warnick, Gary Weaver Public Service Scholarship

• Dakoda Moore, John and Irene Kinkley Scholarship

• Hannah Hunt, Mercy Health ALLY Scholarship

• Alice Grumblis, Outstanding Alumni Scholarship in Honor of Dr. Heather Moore

• Kaitlyn Geis, Rhodes State College Faculty and Staff Student Scholarship

• Anne Grumblis, Rhodes State Scholarship

• Claire Kiefer, Rhodes State Scholarship

• Emily Ellis, Rhodes State Scholarship

• Karly Richard, Rhodes State Scholarship

• Kayla Bergman, Rhodes State Scholarship

• Leianna Hatfield, Rhodes State Scholarship

• Emily Schultz, Thomas R. and Gloria P. Leech Scholarship

Darke County:

• Miriam Evans, Le Nien Boone Mueller Scholarship

Logan County:

• Crystal Naumann, Avis Hardin Smith Memorial Scholarship

• Hayley Martin, Borra Health Science Pathway Scholarship (ADN)

• Jacob Palmer, Borra Health Science Pathway Scholarship (ADN)

• Ashley Enderle, Borra Health Science Pathway Scholarship for Behavioral Services

• Jayda Dondrea, Frank and Shirley Hill Scholarship

• Avery Hankins, James J. Countryman Scholarship

• Andrew Phillips, Kito Christian Shane McCurdy Scholarship

• Serra Joseph, Rhodes State Faculty and Staff Student Scholarship

• Hanna Gross, Rhodes State Scholarship

Mercer County:

• Aubrey Knapke, Borra Health Science Pathway Scholarship (ADN)

• Jamie Cotterman, Borra Health Science Pathway Scholarship (ADN)

• Avery Kremer, Circle of Excellence Scholarship Honoring the 2020 Inductees

• Olivia DeMange, Circle of Excellence Scholarship Honoring the 2021 Inductees

• Sara Schwieterman, Elizabeth Enneking Memorial Scholarship

• Emily Schaefer, Frank and Shirley Hill Scholarship

• Megan Evers, Frank and Shirley Hill Scholarship

• Sarah Sheppard, Frank and Shirley Hill Scholarship

• Nicholas Bey, Jaime Johnson and Lindsay Kahn-Vargo Scholarship

• Evan Schlater, James J. Countryman Scholarship

• Kaitlyn Otte, Mark and Ruth Ettinger Scholarship

• Garrett Fiely, Rhodes State College Faculty and Staff Student Scholarship

• Autumn Jutte, Rhodes State Scholarship

• Emily McClurg, Rhodes State Scholarship

• Taylor Sauer, Rhodes State Scholarship

• Brianna Kaup, Terri Hill-Kaufman Memorial Scholarship

Shelby County:

• Rachel Sailor, Borra Health Science Pathway Scholarship

• Riley Barhorst, Circle of Excellence Scholarship Honoring the 2019 Inductees

• Lillie Heitkamp, Frank and Shirley Hill Scholarship

• Kayleigh Davidson, Radiographic Imaging Scholarship

• Alexis Monnin, Rhodes State Scholarship

• Cheyenne Childs, Rhodes State Scholarship

• Leah Steinke, Rhodes State Scholarship

• Samuel Walls, Rhodes State Scholarship

• Eva Goubeaux, West Central Ohio Manufacturing Consortium (WCOMC) Scholarship

Founded in 1978, the Rhodes State College Foundation assists the College by developing partnerships and relationships with individuals, businesses and community organizations. The Foundation generates financial support to increase the College’s viability, enhance opportunities for students, and help provide more accessible and affordable education to current and future students. Persons and organizations interested in establishing a scholarship may contact Kevin Reeks, vice president for Institutional Advancement, at 419-995-8044.