Out of the past

125 years

April 23, 1899

A meeting of the old soldiers of Shelby County was held in Memorial Hall this morning to have a general talk in regard to the suit now pending between the Monumental trustees and Neal post. In addition to urging the building trustees to set aside one room for the ex-soldiers, a resolution was adopted calling for completion of the building by placing in front a statue of a soldier as originally intended.

100 years

April 23, 1924

Corwin Emmons, son of W.J. Emmons, and Martin Wells, son of Wilder Wells, have formed a partnership to engage in the airplane business. They have a Curtiss airplane on which they have spent the past three weeks repairing and repainting. They have arranged for a landing field just south of the McCloskey school house, where passengers will start on their trip through the air. They expect to do flying during the summer at Indian Lake.

75 years

April 23, 1949

Finishing touches are being given the tower and screen for Sidney’s new drive-in theatre tentatively scheduled to open on May 1. Howard Gall is manager of the enterprise being built by the Klee theatre firm.

50 years

April 23, 1974

Joe Imondi, 15-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Imondi of Sidney, has a large collection of new and old baseball cards he’s been gathering for the past six or seven years. He has collected between 11,000 and 12,000 cards.

——-

Recognition services for Miss Grace Woodruff, retired organist of the First Presbyterian Church, Sidney, were held during worship services Sunday. Miss Woodruff was given a standing ovation by the congregation. Mrs. Charles Benjamin, on behalf of the choir, gave Miss Woodruff a plaque recognizing her 28 years of service to the church.

25 years

April 23, 1999

Last week the Sidney Noon Kiwanis held a Sweethearts Night at the Sidney Holiday Inn. Speaker for the evening was Shelley Graf, the first and only female drum major with the Ohio State University Marching Band.

——-

RUSSIA – The annual Russia High School junior-senior prom will be held May 1 at the Russia Community Center. Three senior girls are vying for the queen’s crown. They are Kelly Borchers, Pam Grogean, and Crissa Siler. Senior king candidates are Justin Armstrong, Jace Grogean and Tony Quinter.

