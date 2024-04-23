Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

April 14-20

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to seven emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s two more calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia. There were no calls for the week to Springcreek Township in Miami County where Spirit EMS serves as the secondary contracted ambulance provider to that area.

Three of the seven patients were transported from the scene. There were three calls in which Spirit EMS was canceled after being dispatched and before arriving on the scene. One case involved a patient who refused transport after being evaluated on scene. Spirit EMS was assisted on two scenes by first responders from the Russia Fire Department. Sidney Fire/EMS, CareFlight, and Shelby County deputies were also called to a scene and worked collaboratively in caring for a patient who was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Of the patients transported, one was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, one to Kettering Health in Troy, and the other to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton aboard CareFlight.

Spirit EMS responded to 100 percent of its dispatched calls for the week.