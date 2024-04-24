Amos Library hosts middle school art show

A view of artwork by Sidney Middle School students at Amos Memorial Public Library. The artwork is on display through the end of April. Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Sidney Middle School students will be the featured at the Amos Memorial Public Library during the rest of April.

Fifth through eighth grade students from Ms. Missy Roush and Ms. Samantha Garmann’s art classes are excited and proud to present their mixed media projects to the community. The artists on display have spent the year exploring new art techniques.

“We work hard all year and use the art show as a great incentive to stay focused to demonstrate to the community our very best work,” Roush said. “We have tremendous art talent with our youth in our community. With having the art show at Amos, the students buy into the idea of creativity and exploration of their art and creating a meaningful portfolio.”

Roush brings 20 years of educational experience to Sidney Middle School. Garmann in her last year of teaching.

This year the Art Display was judged by the following members of the administration:

Mr. Bob Humble and Mrs. Brooke Gessler, School Board Recognition (School superintendents)

Mr. Gregg Johnson, Mr. Chris Lucious, Mrs. Jesie Geuy, Principal’s Choice (SMS administration)

Mrs. Kelly Walker – Merit award (Sidney High School ceramics teacher)

The artwork will be on display during regular library hours.